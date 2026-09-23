Late into a Friday night, a jury deliberated the fate of D’Marcus Thompson. Mr. Thompson was arrested in June 2025 for the murder of Traven Armstrong, and the attempted murder of Christopher Armstrong. After a long, four day trial, on Friday, Sept 11th, the jury returned a mixed verdict after 10pm: Not Guilty for the Murder of Traven Armstrong, and Guilty for the Attempted Murder of Christopher Armstrong. The jury also found Mr. Thompson guilty of Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony, and Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony. Judge Oss will sentence Mr. Thompson on October 15, 2026.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “The jury came back with a mixed verdict. They determined that Mr. Thompson did not murder Traven Armstrong, but believed the evidence was constitutionally sufficient to convict Mr. Thompson for the Attempted Murder of Christopher Armstrong. Sometimes, the State goes to trial with what it believes is a strong case, but you don’t know for sure until you hear the verdict. In all criminal cases whatever, the jury shall have the right to determine the law and the facts.”