MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City will continue its Fall Airport Dumpster & Tire Amnesty Program

this October, giving residents an opportunity to safely and responsibly dispose of unwanted household items.

The drop-off center will operate at the Michigan City Municipal Airport – Phillips Field on select Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout October. The program is intended to help residents reduce household clutter, encourage responsible disposal and prevent illegal dumping throughout the community.

Drop-Off Dates and Times

All drop-off dates are 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM central time

Wednesdays

October 7

October 14

October 21

Saturdays

October 10

October 17

October 24

Location

Michigan City Municipal Airport – Phillips Field

1300 North Highway 212

Michigan City, Indiana 46360

Accepted Items

Residents may bring the following items:

Furniture, including chairs, tables and shelves

Mattresses and box springs

Toys, books and games

Kitchenware, including pots, pans and dishes

Small household appliances, including microwaves, toasters and vacuums

Yard tools and equipment

Bicycles and sports gear

Tires (limit four per household; residential disposal only)

Not Accepted

The drop-off center will not accept:

Hazardous waste, including paint, chemicals and batteries

Electronics

Construction debris, including drywall, bricks, concrete and lumber

Large appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers

Medical waste or sharps

Yard waste, including brush, limbs, shrubs and trees

Items from contractors or businesses

Landlord move-out materials

Resident Requirements

Participants must provide identification showing Michigan City Civil City Limits residency before being directed to the designated dumpster area for unloading.

The program is for residential disposal only. Commercial, contractor, business and landlord move-out disposal is not permitted.

Residents are responsible for transporting and unloading their own items.

Vehicle Restrictions

The following vehicles will not be permitted at the drop-off center:

Box trucks over 16 feet in length

Trailers over 16 feet in length

Flatbed trucks

Utility trucks

Dump trucks

Semi-trucks

Vehicles containing contents that cannot be verified

Residents are encouraged to review the accepted-item guidelines before arriving to help keep the drop-off process safe and efficient.

Reminder on Illegal Dumping

Illegal dumping is strictly prohibited in Michigan City.

It is illegal to throw, place, leave, or deposit garbage or refuse on any street, sidewalk, public property, or private property except in approved collection containers. Violations may result in criminal charges. Property owners and occupants are responsible for maintaining their premises free of garbage and debris.

Regular Garbage Collection Reminders

Residents should also keep the following guidelines in mind for normal trash service:

Containers must be placed out by 7:00 AM on collection day .

. Containers may only be set out 24 hours before pickup and must be removed within 24 hours after collection .

and must be removed . Only City-issued garbage containers may be used.

may be used. All garbage must be placed inside the container with the lid closed .

. Items placed outside the container will not be collected .

. Containers should not be moved from their assigned address.

For questions about the 2026 Fall Drop-Off Program, contact the Michigan City Refuse Department at (219) 873-1530.

Residents who require curbside pickup of bulk items – a free service to Michigan City residents year round – also should call the Refuse Department.