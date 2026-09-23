MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City will continue its Fall Airport Dumpster & Tire Amnesty Program
this October, giving residents an opportunity to safely and responsibly dispose of unwanted household items.
The drop-off center will operate at the Michigan City Municipal Airport – Phillips Field on select Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout October. The program is intended to help residents reduce household clutter, encourage responsible disposal and prevent illegal dumping throughout the community.
Drop-Off Dates and Times
All drop-off dates are 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM central time
Wednesdays
- October 7
- October 14
- October 21
Saturdays
- October 10
- October 17
- October 24
Location
Michigan City Municipal Airport – Phillips Field
1300 North Highway 212
Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Accepted Items
Residents may bring the following items:
- Furniture, including chairs, tables and shelves
- Mattresses and box springs
- Toys, books and games
- Kitchenware, including pots, pans and dishes
- Small household appliances, including microwaves, toasters and vacuums
- Yard tools and equipment
- Bicycles and sports gear
- Tires (limit four per household; residential disposal only)
Not Accepted
The drop-off center will not accept:
- Hazardous waste, including paint, chemicals and batteries
- Electronics
- Construction debris, including drywall, bricks, concrete and lumber
- Large appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers
- Medical waste or sharps
- Yard waste, including brush, limbs, shrubs and trees
- Items from contractors or businesses
- Landlord move-out materials
Resident Requirements
Participants must provide identification showing Michigan City Civil City Limits residency before being directed to the designated dumpster area for unloading.
The program is for residential disposal only. Commercial, contractor, business and landlord move-out disposal is not permitted.
Residents are responsible for transporting and unloading their own items.
Vehicle Restrictions
The following vehicles will not be permitted at the drop-off center:
- Box trucks over 16 feet in length
- Trailers over 16 feet in length
- Flatbed trucks
- Utility trucks
- Dump trucks
- Semi-trucks
- Vehicles containing contents that cannot be verified
Residents are encouraged to review the accepted-item guidelines before arriving to help keep the drop-off process safe and efficient.
Reminder on Illegal Dumping
Illegal dumping is strictly prohibited in Michigan City.
It is illegal to throw, place, leave, or deposit garbage or refuse on any street, sidewalk, public property, or private property except in approved collection containers. Violations may result in criminal charges. Property owners and occupants are responsible for maintaining their premises free of garbage and debris.
Regular Garbage Collection Reminders
Residents should also keep the following guidelines in mind for normal trash service:
- Containers must be placed out by 7:00 AM on collection day.
- Containers may only be set out 24 hours before pickup and must be removed within 24 hours after collection.
- Only City-issued garbage containers may be used.
- All garbage must be placed inside the container with the lid closed.
- Items placed outside the container will not be collected.
- Containers should not be moved from their assigned address.
For questions about the 2026 Fall Drop-Off Program, contact the Michigan City Refuse Department at (219) 873-1530.
Residents who require curbside pickup of bulk items – a free service to Michigan City residents year round – also should call the Refuse Department.