In Porter and La Porte counties, an INDOT contractor has ramp closures and overnight lane closures at I-94 and U.S. 421 starting today, September 23.

In the current work zone between mile marker 29-34, westbound traffic has returned to the westbound side after being in counterflow lanes on the eastbound side. I-94 maintains at least two lanes in each direction, with travel lanes tapering off leading up to this area in both directions. Resurfacing and pavement activities are ongoing through late this year, with the next major traffic switch scheduled for October.

Ramp closures will occur at the I-94 and U.S. 421 interchange for pavement restoration, but this work has been delayed due to recent weather. Ramp closures are now scheduled to occur tonight, September 23 through Monday, September 28.

The ramp closure schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

Wednesday, September 23 (9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday): Westbound I-94 to Southbound U.S. 421 Northbound U.S. 421 to Westbound I-94

Thursday, September 24 (9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday): Eastbound I-94 to Northbound U.S. 421 Southbound U.S. 421 to Eastbound I-94

Friday, September 25-Monday, September 28 (closed Friday around 9 p.m. and reopen by Monday at 5 a.m.): Eastbound I-94 to Southbound U.S. 421 Northbound U.S. 421 to Eastbound I-94 Westbound I-94 to Northbound U.S. 421 Southbound U.S. 421 to Westbound I-94



In conjunction with these ramp closures, overnight lane closures will occur on I-94 at the U.S. 421 interchange. I-94 is currently reduced to the two outside lanes in each direction through the interchange. Traffic will be further reduced to one lane during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The right lane of northbound U.S. 421 is also closed through the I-94 interchange for approximately two weeks, which began on Tuesday. The I-94 ramps will remain accessible aside from scheduled weekend closures.

The eastbound work zone is currently extended three miles west to State Road 49 for drainage work to install a pipe at mile marker 27. Eastbound I-94 is reduced to two lanes, with the right lane and shoulder closed and then the left lane and shoulder closed before connecting with the other work zone near mile marker 29. The weigh scales on I-94 eastbound remain accessible while this work continues through the end of September.

This construction contract is being conducted over a two-year period through 2027 and includes five projects. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.