INDOT Northwest recently gave an update on the US 20 work in La Porte County:

“Sections of U.S. 20 between I-94 and State Road 2 in La Porte County are in the process of being widened to make room for median two-way left turn lanes. While we had hoped to be further along with these projects at this time, we have encountered numerous utility conflicts as work has progressed.

“The good news: U.S. 35 to C.R. 400 W and C.R. 300 E to C.R. 500 E (the most western and eastern sections) are nearing completion. Both areas have some minor work left to complete, with all lanes expected to be open to traffic by the end of October.

“Between State Road 39 and C.R. 300 E, the south side widening will be complete this year. Crews will resume work on portions of the center median and all north side widening in spring of 2027.’’

(Image credit: Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest / Facebook)