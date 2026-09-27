WHITE & JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces intermittent evening lane closures on I-65 in both directions in White and Jasper Counties.

Beginning on or after Wednesday evening, October 7, INDOT contractors will close one lane at a time on I-65 northbound and southbound between U.S. 231 and U.S. 24. The purpose of the lane closures is for a pavement patching project. Construction is anticipated to last until mid-November but is weather-dependent and subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, keep work zone safety top-of-mind, and to avoid distractions.