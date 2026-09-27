The Indiana FSSA has given the following update for HIP Town Halls including a new Town Hall added and a date change to the Valparasio date:

Upcoming Town Halls

FSSA, in partnership with Covering Kids & Families, will host a series of public town halls across the state to help HIP members, providers and community partners learn more about the upcoming HIP Work Requirements.

The town halls are scheduled for the following dates and locations, with additional events planned throughout the year:

Please note the Valparaiso town hall date has changed.