On the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana, the entrance ramp from Broadway to the Indiana Toll Road eastbound (Exit 14B) is closed from 6 a.m. CT today through approximately 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 30, weather permitting.
Motorists traveling on Broadway who need to access the Indiana Toll Road eastbound should use one of the following alternate entrances:
• Buchanan St. (Exit 14A)
• US 12/20 (Exit 17)
The Indiana Toll Road says to allow extra travel time and follow posted signage.
For updates, visit https://www.indianatollroad.org/travel-advisory/