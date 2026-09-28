On the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana, the entrance ramp from Broadway to the Indiana Toll Road eastbound (Exit 14B) is closed from 6 a.m. CT today through approximately 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 30, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling on Broadway who need to access the Indiana Toll Road eastbound should use one of the following alternate entrances:

• Buchanan St. (Exit 14A) • US 12/20 (Exit 17)

The Indiana Toll Road says to allow extra travel time and follow posted signage.