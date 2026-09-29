PORTER COUNTY, Ind – A pedestrain died after being struck by a train Monday, in Porter County, the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department (LTVFD) said in a statement.

According to the LTVFD, in the “early-morning foggy hours”, Liberty firefighters were dispatched for a pedestrian vs. train on the CSX railroad tracks in Liberty Township.

At approximately 4:10 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of the CSX railroad crossing at Meridian Road and began search efforts locating the possible subject. The train engine came to rest near County Road 150 West crossing.

Firefighters, equipped with flashlights and thermal imaging cameras searched the railroad from Meridian Road towards County Road 900 North crossing and located signs of possible activity. Approximately, a half-mile from Meridian Road, firefighters located the person. The victim was struck by the train and found deceased along the tracks.

Firefighters continued conducting a secondary search along the tracks from the site of impact to County Road 900 North with no other victims or persons located.

As of Monday the identity of the deceased was not known.

“Once the person is identified, the name will be withheld until the next of kin has been notified,” LTVFD said.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating and working with CSX Railroad Police.