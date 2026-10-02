LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Thursday, October 8 regarding a proposed intersection improvement project at U.S. 35 and Johnson/Severs Rd.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for the public to interact with the project team, review the unique features of the proposed intersection improvement project, and provide official public comment on the preferred alternative. Project documents are available for review at bit.ly/US35JohnsonSevers.

As proposed, the project involves the modification of the existing signalized intersection into a hybrid multilane roundabout. The roundabout will have a double-lane entry from northbound U.S. 35 and a dedicated right turn lane for eastbound traffic on Johnson Road turning right onto southbound U.S. 35. The need for the project is due to the high frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection. The purpose of the project is to improve the safety of the intersection, and construction is anticipated to begin in Spring of 2029. Learn more about roundabouts at bit.ly/INDOTRoundabouts.

The hearing will take place at the La Porte County Public Library Main Branch, Meeting Room B, 904 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, IN 46350. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow the public to view displays and talk with the project team. A presentation will be given at 6 p.m., with the public comment session held directly after.

INDOT is offering livestreams of all public meetings and hearings. Visit bit.ly/US35JohnsonSeversHearing to participate in the livestream. Livestream audience comments will only be accepted in written electronic form, not verbally. A recording of the livestream presentation will be posted on the project webpage and INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will be available for at least 90 days.

All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during and for a period of two weeks following the hearing date, will be evaluated, considered and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to Marissa Harless, USI Consultants, Inc., 8415 E 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46216, or mharless@usiconsultants.com. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by October 22, 2026.