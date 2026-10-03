Community event will connect students, employees and community members with mental health resources, wellness activities and support

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso Campus will host its Fall into Wellness Mental Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 5, bringing together students, employees and community members for an afternoon focused on mental health, well-being and connection.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Commons Area at Ivy Tech Community College, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso. The fair is open to students, faculty, staff and members of the community.

Designed to make conversations around mental health approachable and engaging, Fall into Wellness will feature local vendors and organizations offering mental health resources and information, interactive wellness activities, raffle prizes and opportunities for attendees to connect with support services.

“Supporting mental well-being begins with creating opportunities for people to connect, learn about available resources and know they don’t have to navigate challenges alone,” said Racheal Bennett, Life Coach. “Fall into Wellness is about bringing our campus and community together in an environment that reminds everyone that their mental health matters.”

The event is presented in partnership with Life Coach Services at Ivy Tech. Organizers hope the fair will not only introduce attendees to resources available in Northwest Indiana but also encourage an ongoing culture of wellness, connection and support.

Event Details

What: Fall into Wellness Mental Health Fair

When: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Ivy Tech Community College – Valparaiso Campus, Commons Area, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Who: Ivy Tech students, faculty, staff and community members

Admission: Free and open to the community

For additional information, contact Life Coach Services or Racheal Bennett at rgamblin@ivytech.edu.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, serving more than 200,000 students annually throughout the state. Ivy Tech serves as the state’s workforce engine, offering more than 70 programs that provide pathways to high-quality education and training aligned to in-demand careers, needed by Hoosier communities. The College awards credentials that are stackable toward industry certifications, short-term certificate programs, and associate degrees that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana for a more affordable route to bachelor’s degrees and beyond.