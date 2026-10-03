The Town of Chesterton is informing residents in the area of early voting times and locations.
Below is early voting and voting center information from the Town of Chesterton Facebook page:
EARLY VOTING in Indiana to begin on Tuesday Oct 6
EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE
*8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
*11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
*8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; and Saturday, Oct. 31.
*Early Voting will end at 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
VOTING CENTERS
Any registered voter in Porter County may cast a ballot at any of the following Voting Centers:
*Chesterton town hall, 760 Broadway.
*Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.
*NIRPC building (lobby): 6100 Southport Road, Portage.
*North County Complex (annex building): 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage.
*Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, Valparaiso.
*Union Township Fire Station No. 2: 267N 600W, Valparaiso.
*Valparaiso Fire Training Center: 355 Evans Ave.
The Town of Chesterton also reminded Porter County residents that the county is a “Vote Center county”.
“As Chesterton Town Council President Erin Collins reminded folks at the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Sept. 28, Remember, in Porter County is Vote Center county, meaning that you can go to any Vote Center to cast your ballot,” the Town of Chesterton said. “If you work in Valpo and it’s easier for you to vote there, then you can vote there. There is no precinct voting any longer.”
(Image credit: Town of Chesterton / Facebook)