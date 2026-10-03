Any registered voter in Porter County may cast a ballot at any of the following Voting Centers:

The Town of Chesterton also reminded Porter County residents that the county is a “Vote Center county”.

“As Chesterton Town Council President Erin Collins reminded folks at the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, Sept. 28, Remember, in Porter County is Vote Center county, meaning that you can go to any Vote Center to cast your ballot,” the Town of Chesterton said. “If you work in Valpo and it’s easier for you to vote there, then you can vote there. There is no precinct voting any longer.”