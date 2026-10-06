The Portage Police Department released the following statement early Tuesday regarding an incident at Fegely Intermediate School:

On Monday October 5th, 2026 at approximately 5:05pm, our department received the first of several reports from concerned parents that there was a rumor circulating about a threat of violence being directed toward one of the Portage middle schools. Officers interviewed several parents and their PTS students, and we were able to identify those involved.

It was learned that a brief verbal altercation occurred this afternoon between a Fegely Intermediate School student and a Portage High School student, who was at FIS picking up a relative. A third party overheard this argument and after dismissal was complete, they placed a Facetime call to a group of other Fegely students describing what they had observed. A portion of this call was heard by several other otherwise uninvolved juveniles who became concerned that a school shooting may occur based on the incomplete portion of the call they overheard.

Officers were able to identify and interview the third party who observed the verbal disturbance and later made the Facetime call. This person confirmed they did not hear any threats directed toward the school and no mention of weapons were made.

Officers also spoke with the PHS student and their parent. That student denied making threats toward the school and the parent confirmed there is no access to weapons in the home.

Based on our investigation we do not believe there was an actual threat made toward any of the Portage Township Schools and we do not believe there is a credible threat to school safety.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will be increasing patrols around all PTS schools within the city throughout the day tomorrow.

We appreciate those parents and students who alerted us to their concerns. As always, we will investigate any reports concerning school safety to the best of our ability. We would also like to thank the Portage Township School administration and staff members for their continued support as we investigated this incident throughout the evening.