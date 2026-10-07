Here is the latest from the Ott Haverstock Funeral Chapel and Cremation in Michigan City for Bernice H. Sherrill and Norma J. Wozniak-see below for details

Bernice H. Sherrill April 1, 1939 – October 5, 2026

Bernice H. Sherrill, 87, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away

peacefully in her home on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 5:02 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026,

at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City,

Indiana, with Pastor Geoff Safirt officiating. Burial will follow in

Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be held from

11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the

funeral chapel.

To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit

www.otthaverstock.com.

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Norma J. Wozniak , 80, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7:56 pm in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 11:00 am -2:00 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637 or to the American Heart/Stroke Association, Midwest Affiliate Memorials and Tribute Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 .