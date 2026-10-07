Indiana HIDTA Initiative Leads Coordinated Enforcement Effort Resulting in Arrest

La Porte, IN, October 6, 2026 – Detectives with the La Porte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, conclude a criminal investigation with an arrest and the seizure of more than 50 grams of fentanyl. This investigation was conducted as part of the Task Force’s continued efforts to identify and disrupt criminal activity involving the distribution of fentanyl.

“This arrest reflects months of disciplined investigative work, and it should send a clear message: if you bring fentanyl into this community, we will find you, we will build the case, and we will hold you accountable,” said Michigan City Chief of Police Steven Forker.” I want to thank the officers and our partner agencies who saw this through. To anyone struggling with addiction — help is available and choosing it is never a sign of weakness. To anyone selling poison to our neighbors, the next knock on the door may be ours.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force continues to work closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate crimes involving illegal firearms, controlled substances, and violent criminal activity throughout La Porte County. Detectives encourage members of the public to report suspicious activity and information related to illegal weapons or drug trafficking.

Additionally, police and public health officials recognize that this investigation may create a need for further resources. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to contact the Michigan City Police Department Social Workers at 219-874-3221 for support and inquiries.

Johnathan Turner was arrested as a result of this investigation for dealing in a narcotic drug as a level 2 felony and his booking photograph is attached courtesy of the La Porte County Jail.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.