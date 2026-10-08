The Town of Chesterton reported on their Facebook page that Chesterton Park Superintendent Tyler McLead is announced that the Prairie Duneland Trail is closed today, Oct. 8, between 23rd Street and Pearson Road.

The Town of Chesterton noted that this is a hard closure and no pedestrian or bicycle traffic are permitted on this leg of the Prairie Duneland Trail.

RPF Emergency Services LLC—the Town of Chesterton’s contracted brush remover—is staging and deploying heavy equipment to deal with the dead fall and hazard-trees left from the Aug. 11 derecho.

The town said the Prairie Duneland Trail between 23rd Street and Pearson Road will be both impassable and unsafe for the public.

“RPF Emergency Services is currently estimating that it will take at least one more week to complete the necessary cutting and hauling of brush from the entirety of the Town of Chesterton’s 3.1-mile stretch of the Prairie Duneland Trail,” the Town of Chesterton said.

(Image source: Chestertonin.org)