News release, Indiana DNR:

The State of Indiana Tree Nursery program is now accepting orders for spring pick-up or delivery. Orders will be accepted until inventory is exhausted.

Each year the Vallonia State Tree Nursery grows millions of high-quality, native trees for Indiana residents to purchase and plant.

Indiana DNR operates two tree seedling nurseries. The Jasper-Pulaski State Tree Nursery is in northern Indiana just north of Medaryville, and Vallonia State Tree Nursery in southern Indiana is in Jackson County near Vallonia.

Orders may be picked up in the spring at either location. Alternately, if you are unable to pick up your trees, they can be delivered to your address.

More information: https://www.in.gov/dnr/forestry/tree-seedling-nurseries.