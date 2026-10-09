On Wednesday, October 7th, it took a jury an hour to convict Marcus Ballinger of Murder. After a three day trial in Michigan City, the jury came back with a Guilty verdict. Murder in Indiana has a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years. Mr. Ballinger will be sentenced in early November in Superior Court 1.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “The threshold for an arrest is very low; probable cause is evidence that someone may have committed a particular crime. The threshold for a conviction is very high. The State provided evidence, and the jury agreed that we met our high Constitutional burden.”