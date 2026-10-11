La PORTE, IN – High school basketball fans can start counting down to another unforgettable weekend of hoops as the La Porte Invitational returns to the historic La Porte Civic Auditorium this January, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

The La Porte Invitational returns Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10, for its sixth year. This three-day, nationally recognized basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs from across the nation, bringing elite talent, high-level competition and an all-out basketball showcase to La Porte.

“The La Porte Invitational is three days of basketball at its absolute best,” Dermody said. “This event brings together some of the best programs and brightest young talent in the country, and many of these athletes are on their way to competing at the highest levels of college basketball and even the NBA. Fans have a chance to see the talent of tomorrow, today, all in a gym that captures the spirit and tradition of Indiana basketball. It’s a special experience, and one basketball fans won’t want to miss.”

Over the years, the Invitational has welcomed more than 30 McDonald’s All-Americans and over 25 players who have gone on to be selected in the NBA Draft, including 2025 first overall selection Cooper Flagg.

Local powerhouse La Lumiere will be the hometown team to watch, with a talented roster – including future Indiana Hoosier Chase Branham – and plenty of excitement surrounding the upcoming season. La Lumiere will face AZ Compass at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in a matchup that will be broadcast live nationally on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). AZ Compass was ranked No. 4 in the nation last season, setting the stage for a must-see matchup at the Civic.

With 10 elite programs, three days of competition and some of the brightest young stars in basketball, Dermody said the 2027 La Porte Invitational is shaping up to be another can’t-miss event for basketball fans.

A full game schedule and ticketing information is available online at laporteinvitational.com.

The La Porte Invitational is made possible through the collaboration of the City of La Porte, La Lumiere School and Visit Michigan City La Porte.