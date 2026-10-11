The Starke County Sheriff’s Office announced that beginning Monday, Oct. 12, Norfolk Southern will be making repairs to the railroad tracks on Pacific Avenue (50 S), just west of Klockner Road (300 E).

During the repairs, truck routes will be affected as follows:

• Factories east of the railroad tracks: Trucks will need to use State Road 8 to 300 E.

• Factories west of the railroad tracks: Trucks will need to use State Road 8 to Range Road, then take 50 S.

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the week. The Starke County Sheriff”s Office says to plan accordingly and allow extra time for travel.