Press release, Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is warning survivors of the August 2026 disaster about attempts to fraudulently acquire state and federal disaster assistance.

State Disaster Relief Funds are intended for the survivors of disaster events to help those affected rebuild. The improper use and receipt of funds will be pursued by the State of Indiana to the maximum extent possible under Indiana law.

The State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF) administered by IDHS are only intended for eligible applicants. Individual assistance is available for individuals and families to be spent on eligible categories.

For a period of up to three (3) years, in accordance with Indiana Code, IDHS has the authority to inspect and audit property that was the subject of financial assistance. If individuals are found to be in violation, IDHS may exercise all legal rights to recover funds and related costs of recovery for improperly received or spent assistance.

During the auditing of applications and funds received, IDHS will work with all local, state and federal entities to pursue SDRF funds that have been improperly or fraudulently obtained. This includes partnering with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to pursue civil actions in the recuperation of state funds, as well as with state and federal law enforcement to pursue applicable criminal charges.

Assistance in filing documents or filling out an application for federal or state assistance is available at no cost. Be careful of offers from those who say they will do it for a small fee. Spending state or federal assistance on ineligible expenses, such as taxes, repaying someone who completed your application, or any expense not listed in Indiana Code may be subjected to an audit and legal repercussions. IDHS is actively investigating cases of fraud and abuse of state disaster assistance.

To report federal assistance fraud, email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov.

To report state assistance fraud, email IDHSSDRFfraud@dhs.in.gov.

For assistance with the FEMA application, please call 1-800-621-3362.

For assistance with starting the State Disaster Relief Fund application, please call Indiana 2-1-1 or text IN211HELP to 898211.

In-person assistance is still available. Find locations near you by visiting the August 2026 Disaster Resource Hub at on.in.gov/August2026Disaster.