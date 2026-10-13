The Portage Crash Reconstruction Team with cooperation of Bauer Farm Subdivision will be in the area of Paddock Street and Mustang Ave. The Portage Police Department Police says these roads are part of the new subdivision and have no houses or business in that area at the time of the training. Those roads will be closed to the public during the training event.

The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is planning a training event on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in the afternoon going into the evening hours.

The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is used to do a secondary investigation on serious bodily injury and/or fatal crashes.

“Each member of the team is a certified crash reconstructionist; however they often are assisted by officers trained in Crime Scene Investigations as well as drone pilots, which is why training events like this are important,” the Portage Police Department said on their Facebook page.

The Crash Reconstruction Team will be using equipment for measuring distances, friction of various surfaces, drones, and photography. Their emergency lights may be on during this event but does not indicate that there is an actual emergency.