MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event for the community.
The event is scheduled to take place, rain or shine, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Central on Friday, Oct. 23 at the hospital’s legacy campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City.
DJ Jammin’ D will provide entertainment and food trucks will be available for attendees wishing to purchase food.
For more information, please call Tiffany Smyers at (219) 877-1186.
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