Press Release, La Porte County Symphony Orchestra:

Music Director Dr Carolyn Watson this week informed the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Board she was not seeking a renewal of her contract beyond its expiry at the end of this season. Watson has been with the orchestra for six seasons during which time she has presided over a considerable improvement and strengthening in the artistic quality of the orchestra.

Dr Watson states “It is with very mixed emotions I have decided not to renew my contract with the LCSO beyond this season. Leading this orchestra has been one of the great joys of my professional career and I will miss the warm embrace of both the orchestra and the La Porte community. I am immensely proud of the work we have done over the course of my tenure and what we have achieved together and am happy to leave the organization in a healthy state for my successor. The time feels right for me to move on to the next chapter in my professional journey and I wish the organization every success moving forward.”

Tim King, Interim Executive Director and Executive Director at the time Dr. Watson was hired stated, “It’s been a wonderful six years for the LCSO with Carolyn at the artistic helm. She has raised the artistic integrity of our Orchestra to new heights. She has been an amazing colleague in the truest sense of the word.

During our 50th Anniversary, our motto was “Power To Move”. Carolyn has done just that with her ability to raise the musical level of our Orchestra over these six years. After every concert, I hear several attendees say, “The Orchestra just continues to get better and better!” My hope is that our audiences will keep showing Carolyn just how much she is appreciated and will continue to do so throughout this season. We truly owe her a debt of gratitude.”

Dr. Watson will continue through the rest of the season and finishing with the Spring Pops concert on Saturday, April 10, 2027 with “The Music of Abba: Arrival from Sweden” which will be held at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte.