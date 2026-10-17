News release, City of Michigan City:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Fall leaf pickup in Michigan City begins on Monday, November 2, 2026, and continues through December 11. The City is divided into three collection areas, with two scheduled pickup periods for each area.

Residents may also have leaves collected weekly by the Refuse Department on their regular compost collection day through the week ending November 27. Leaves must be placed in paper yard waste bags or 32-gallon trash cans. Leaves placed in plastic bags or toters will not be collected.

Collection Schedule

Area Boundaries

Area 1 (RED)

Bounded by Franklin Street on the west, Michigan Boulevard and Roeske Avenue on the east, and Kieffer Road on the south.

Area 2 (BLUE)

Bounded by Lake Shore Drive, U.S. 12 and Shoreland Drive on the north, Michigan Boulevard on the south, and Meer Road on the east.

Area 3 (GREEN)

Bounded by County Line Road on the west, Franklin Street on the east, Kieffer Road on the south, and Lake Michigan on the north.

Leaf Collection Guidelines

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines to ensure their leaves can be collected:

Rake leaves into large, loose piles in front of your property, as close to the curb as possible.

Keep leaf piles away from storm drains, fire hydrants and utility equipment.

Do not mix leaves with branches, other green waste, rocks, animal waste or metal.

Keep branches separate from leaf piles.

Do not place leaves in plastic bags or toters.

Leaf piles containing non-permitted materials will not be collected. Crews will leave a notice on the resident’s door, and the resident will be responsible for removing the pile.

Collection crews may work on Saturdays as needed. There will be no collection on Veterans Day or Thanksgiving Day.

Weekly Leaf Collection

Residents who would like their leaves collected weekly may use paper yard waste bags or 32-gallon trash cans. These should be placed in front of their property for pickup by the Refuse Department on their regular compost collection day.

Weekly collection is available through the week ending November 27, 2026.

Paper yard waste bags are available from area retailers. Leaves placed in plastic bags or toters will not be collected.