On the Indiana Toll Road in Porter and La Porte counties, overnight ramp closures are scheduled at Exit 31 and Exit 39 of the Indiana Toll Road, on October 18, 20, and 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. CT.

Exit 39 • October 18: Westbound Entry Ramp Closed • 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. CT

Exit 31 • October 20: Eastbound Entry and Exit Ramps Closed • 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. CT

Exit 39 • October 21: Eastbound Exit Ramp Closed • 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. CT

Please allow extra travel time and follow all posted directions and signage.