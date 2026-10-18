FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cass IN, Fulton IN, Northern La Porte, Pulaski, Southern La Porte, Starke, and White Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.