ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will conduct a one-day road closure on State Road 23 between South Bend and North Liberty, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday, October 21.

Crews will install a pipe structure between New Rd and Osborne Rd and place a high friction surface treatment thin overlay on State Road 23 from Madison Rd to Crumstown Highway. The closure is expected to be in place from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Through traffic should seek alternate routes or use the official detour of U.S. 20/31, U.S. 31 and State Road 4. Access will be maintained for local traffic, but motorists should be prepared to alter travel based on the locations where work is occurring.

Construction activities related to the resurfacing contract between State Road 4 and north of the U.S. 20/31 bypass will be ongoing through the end of November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.