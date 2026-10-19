News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Throughout September, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) and Indiana‑based NiSource employees rolled up their sleeves to support local nonprofits as part of the company’s 16th annual Charity of Choice campaign, an employee‑led tradition focused on service in the communities where employees live and work.

Employees served as Charity of Choice Champions, organizing and leading volunteer events that ranged from outdoor clean‑ups and facility refreshes to home building and supporting events in our communities. In total, 259 employees participated for 36 volunteer events, contributing approximately 980 hours of service with volunteers supporting 35 organizations across NIPSCO’s northern Indiana service area.

“When we come together to serve, we strengthen the bonds that help our communities thrive,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Charity of Choice is built on partnerships with organizations that make an impact across northern Indiana. Their work touches lives, strengthens neighborhoods and helps communities grow stronger. Our employees are proud to support those efforts. The commitment they demonstrate year after year to the places and people they care about most is an inspiration.”

Volunteers partnered with a wide range of nonprofits across its northern Indiana service area, including: