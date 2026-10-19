News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Throughout September, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) and Indiana‑based NiSource employees rolled up their sleeves to support local nonprofits as part of the company’s 16th annual Charity of Choice campaign, an employee‑led tradition focused on service in the communities where employees live and work.
Employees served as Charity of Choice Champions, organizing and leading volunteer events that ranged from outdoor clean‑ups and facility refreshes to home building and supporting events in our communities. In total, 259 employees participated for 36 volunteer events, contributing approximately 980 hours of service with volunteers supporting 35 organizations across NIPSCO’s northern Indiana service area.
“When we come together to serve, we strengthen the bonds that help our communities thrive,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Charity of Choice is built on partnerships with organizations that make an impact across northern Indiana. Their work touches lives, strengthens neighborhoods and helps communities grow stronger. Our employees are proud to support those efforts. The commitment they demonstrate year after year to the places and people they care about most is an inspiration.”
Volunteers partnered with a wide range of nonprofits across its northern Indiana service area, including:
- American Heart Walk
- Art Barn School of Art
- City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department
- City of New Haven
- Community Help Network Inc.
- Crisis Center
- Cultivate Food Rescue
- Fair Haven RCC
- Food Bank of NWI
- Gary Alumni Pathways To Students
- Girls on the Run Indiana Crossroads
- Habitat for Humanity of Cass County
- Habitat for Humanity of NWI
- Hearts In Motion
- Junior Achievement of Chicago
- Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana
- La Porte City Park Foundation
- MAAC Foundation
- Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
- Michiana Humane Society
- Monarch Joint Venture (Monarch Tagging)
- NWI Food Council
- NWI No Child Hungry, Inc.
- Opportunity Enterprises
- Phil’s Friends
- Portage Township YMCA
- Save the Dunes Conservation Fund
- Servants at Work (SAWS)
- Sojourner Truth House
- St. Jude House
- The Nature Conservancy
- The Salvation Army
- The Wetlands Initiative
- TradeWinds Services Inc.
- White County United Way
Whether through company-sponsored initiatives or personal commitments, employees continue to invest their time and talents in communities across NIPSCO’s footprint. In addition to the annual Charity of Choice campaign each September, NIPSCO employees support their communities year-round through volunteer service, board leadership and community involvement. Across northern Indiana, employees serve on nonprofit boards, mentor future leaders, volunteer at community events and lend their expertise to organizations working to address local needs.
To learn more about how NIPSCO gives back, visit NIPSCO.com/GivesBack.
(Image source: NIPSCO.com)