Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to apply for the 2027 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, which helps neighbors bring their ideas to life through projects that enhance their neighborhoods and strengthen community connections. Applications for the 2027 grant cycle are due April 1, 2027.

Since the program began in 2018, the City has funded 159 projects in more than 47 neighborhoods, resulting in more than $2.2 million in neighborhood improvements.

“The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is a wonderful way for neighbors to come together around a shared vision for their neighborhood,” said Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. “These projects reflect the creativity and initiative of our residents, while helping build neighborhood pride and connections that make Valparaiso a special place to call home.”

Previous Neighborhood Improvement Grant projects have included:

Community gathering spaces , such as pavilions, play spaces and bus stop benches

, such as pavilions, play spaces and bus stop benches Neighborhood signage and branding that promote unity and neighborhood pride

that promote unity and neighborhood pride Public art displays that reflect a neighborhood’s unique character

that reflect a neighborhood’s unique character Physical improvements, including tree plantings, pollinator gardens and enhancements to neighborhood park equipment

The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is funded by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and administered by the City’s Community Engagement Department, with a grant review committee assisting in the selection process.

Applications for the 2027 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, offering awards of up to $20,000 per neighborhood, are due April 1, 2027. Guidelines, application materials and additional information are available on the City’s website at bit.ly/4sbr0OU.

For questions or assistance, contact Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton at mclifton@valpo.us or call City Hall at (219) 462-1161.

Photo caption:

The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to apply for 2027 Neighborhood Improvement Grants by April 1, 2027. Since 2018, the program has funded 159 projects in more than 47 neighborhoods, resulting in more than $2.2 million in neighborhood improvements. Grant-funded projects have included neighborhood signage, playground equipment, gathering spaces, tree plantings and pollinator gardens. Pictured is a game-table and gathering spot recently created by the Banta Neighborhood, with support from a Neighborhood Improvement Grant. Learn more and find application materials at bit.ly/4sbr0OU.