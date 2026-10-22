The Michigan City Police Department recognized Lieutenant Steven Westphal as the recipient of the Michigan City Exchange Club Officer of the Year Award.

“A 34-year veteran of MCPD, Lt. Westphal has dedicated his career to serving the Michigan City community with professionalism, integrity, and leadership,” MCPD said on their Facebook. “Throughout his career, he has served in nearly every role and division within the department, gaining invaluable knowledge and experience that he continues to share with fellow officers.

“What truly sets Lt. Westphal apart is his commitment to mentoring others and developing the next generation of police officers and leaders. His willingness to teach, encourage teamwork, and empower those around him has made a lasting impact on the department.”

In his nomination letter, Officer Pytynia highlighted Lt. Westphal’s dedication to his fellow officers and his desire to “leave MCPD better than he found it.”

“Through the officers he has mentored, the leaders he has helped develop, and the positive culture he continues to foster, he is doing exactly that,” MCPD said.