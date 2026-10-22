The City of Michigan City is reminding Michigan City and La Porte County residents who experienced damage or losses as a result of the severe storms in August that the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is approaching.
Homeowners and renters with uninsured or underinsured storm-related damage or other eligible disaster-related needs are encouraged to apply before the deadline.
Apply online: www.DisasterAssistance.gov
Apply by phone: 1-800-621-3362
For additional assistance and information about available resources, visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s disaster resource hub at:
“If you were impacted by the August storms and have not yet applied for assistance, now is the time to do so,” the city said on their Facebook page.