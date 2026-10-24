The City of La Porte recently reminded residents of ongoing paving throughout the city.

See the table provided by the city for details on each project.

The city released the following information to their Facebook page:

“HEADS UP: As the 2026-27 paving program begins, we want everyone to be aware of the notification procedure that our contractor Milestone will be using to alert any residents and businesses affected by an upcoming project.



“ Two days before a project is scheduled to begin, letters will be delivered to all affected residents/businesses to let them know that the project is about to start.

24 hours before the closure, NO PARKING signs will be posted.

Any vehicles remaining on the street on the morning of the closure will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense.



“The TENTATIVE paving schedule is included below (note: this is subject to change based on weather and other factors) – please take note of projects happening in your neighborhood and make plans to move your vehicles accordingly!



“This year’s paving program includes more work than we’ve seen in years, and we can’t wait to see the improvements once all work is completed! We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation to help this process run smoothly!”