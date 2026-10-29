On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced their Community Crossings Matching Grant awards for Fiscal Year 2027. Sixty-seven communities were selected across Northwest Indiana, which amount to over $24 million being awarded for our region’s infrastructure, according to INDOT Northwest.

In total, INDOT awarded $109.9 million in state matching grants to 346 cities, towns and counties in this grant cycle.

The program has awarded more than $2 billion for road and bridge improvements since 2016.

Learn more and see the full list of awards here: bit.ly/INDOTCommunityCrossings.