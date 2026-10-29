Earlier this week, personnel from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a compliance check on registered sex offenders. The annual compliance check is completed in advance of Halloween and Trick-or-Treat activities that will take place in communities across La Porte County this upcoming weekend.

No violations were identified during the compliance checks, with no registered sex offenders found to be non-compliant.

These checks were conducted in addition to the routine compliance checks required for the 211 registered sex offenders in La Porte County.

The agency, along with all other Indiana Sheriffs, utilize the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of these convicted offenders. Citizens can access the system by visiting www.laportecountysheriff.com.

Specific questions regarding the Sex and Violent Offender Registry can be directed to Melissa Unger – SVOR Coordinator, by calling (219) 326-7700, ext. 2320 or by email at munger@lcso.in.gov.