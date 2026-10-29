News Release, Purdue University Northwest:

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their families to attend the fall 2026 Preview PNW: The Westville Experience open house.

The free event provides valuable information about how students can start their academic journeys at the PNW Westville campus, the admissions process and paying for college.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the PNW Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind. Visit pnw.edu/westville-preview to register.

Preview PNW: The Westville Experience offers prospective students and their families the opportunity to explore the PNW Westville campus, meet faculty and staff, and learn how the university offers real-world experience in over 70 areas of study. Guided campus tours include visits to state-of-the-art classrooms, hands-on laboratories and collaborative workspaces, all in a beautiful 250+ acre setting.

Application fees will be waived for those who attend an admissions presentation and complete an application during the event. Admissions counselors and financial aid professionals will be available throughout the day to answer questions and walk prospective students through the admissions process. Complementary refreshments will be available.

To register and learn more, visit pnw.edu/westville-preview.