News Release, Indiana Department of Health:

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health encourages Hoosiers to protect themselves against influenza (flu) after confirming the first flu-related death of the 2026-27 season. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Many Hoosiers become ill during flu season, which typically runs from October through May, and some cases are fatal. More than 270 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza during the 2025-26 flu season.

“Each year at this time we are preparing to see an increase in respiratory illnesses, including flu, and we want to stress the importance of taking steps to prevent influenza, which can quickly become a serious illness for some Hoosiers and can even be life-threatening,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Annual flu vaccines are available and are safe and effective protection against becoming seriously ill. The CDC also recommends early vaccination as it takes about two weeks for the antibodies which protect against flu to develop in the body and holiday season when families gather indoors is approaching.

People can also help prevent the spread of flu by practicing the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash hands with warm, soapy water

Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or disposable tissue

Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to prevent the spread of germs.

While anyone can get the flu, there are some people who are at higher risk of serious flu-related complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people who are immunocompromised or who have certain chronic illnesses, and the elderly are most at risk for complications from flu. It is especially important for these individuals to receive an annual flu vaccine.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or higher

cough

sore throat

headache

fatigue

muscle aches

runny or stuffy nose

Flu season data is reflected on the IDOH influenza dashboard each week and is updated on Mondays. The dashboard also contains historical flu surveillance data, broken down by county, region, and age group.

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.StateHealth.in.gov for important health and safety information, or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.