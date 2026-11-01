Step into a world of adventure, mystery, and unforgettable music with Arabian Nights.

The centerpiece of the concert is Rimsky-Korsakov’s dazzling symphonic suite Scheherazade, based on the story One Thousand and One Nights. Also featured will be two oboe concerti with soloist and South Bend native Jennet Ingle, who will solo on Morricone’s Gabriel’s Oboe and the mysterious Madam Laschanzky oboe concerto. Led by Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson, the concert will open with Mozart’s overture to his opera The Abduction from the Seraglio.

Join the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.