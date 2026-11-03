The Michigan City Mayor’s Office, Stepping Stone Shelter, and Social Que partnered to bring the community together in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Stepping Stone Shelter for Women and the Michigan City Mayor’s Office brought the community together to close out Domestic Violence Awareness Month with an afternoon dedicated to connection, awareness, and support for survivors.

Community members, local leaders, and business partners gathered to paint stones at Michigan City Hall before continuing the afternoon with a meal and community gathering at Social Que, which hosted a giveback benefiting Stepping Stone Shelter.

The event took place on Friday, October 30th, including a meaningful community activity at Michigan City Hall, where participants painted stones before placing them throughout the grounds at Stepping Stone Shelter as visible reminders that survivors are supported and never alone. The afternoon concluded with a community gathering at Social Que from 5 to 6 p.m., where attendees came together over a meal and continued showing their support for survivors.

Social Que donated 10% of sales from its 12 to 6 p.m. giveback to support Stepping Stone’s programs and services. “Domestic violence affects individuals and families throughout our community, and it is important that survivors know they are not alone,” Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “By coming together with Stepping Stone Shelter, we are showing our support for survivors, honoring their strength and recognizing the important work being done to provide safety, resources and hope to those who need it.”

The gathering recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Stepping Stone Shelter’s more than 40 years of providing safety, advocacy, and support to survivors throughout La Porte County. It offered an opportunity for the community to reflect on the importance of this work, honor those impacted by domestic violence, and reaffirm a shared commitment to standing with survivors.