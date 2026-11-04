The La Porte County Election Board published the following update Tuesday night and provided the following statement to their Facebook page, along with unofficial results for Election Day voting only:
‼️UNOFFICIAL Results for Election Day Voting ONLY.‼️
This is the first batch. The Early Voting/Absentee By Mail/Travel Board numbers will be released once available. Keep in mind, the second batch is a little over 14,000 voters.
This is the first batch. The Early Voting/Absentee By Mail/Travel Board numbers will be released once available. Keep in mind, the second batch is a little over 14,000 voters.”
May be an image of ticket stub and text
May be an image of blueprint and text
May be an image of blueprint, ticket stub and text
May be an image of blueprint and text
May be an image of blueprint and text
May be an image of blueprint and text
May be an image of ticket stub, blueprint and text
May be an image of ticket stub, blueprint and text
May be an image of blueprint, ticket stub and text