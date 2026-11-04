The La Porte County Election Board published the following update Tuesday night and provided the following statement to their Facebook page, along with unofficial results for Election Day voting only:
“UNOFFICIAL Results for Election Day Voting ONLY.
This is the first batch. The Early Voting/Absentee By Mail/Travel Board numbers will be released once available. Keep in mind, the second batch is a little over 14,000 voters.
This is the first batch. The Early Voting/Absentee By Mail/Travel Board numbers will be released once available. Keep in mind, the second batch is a little over 14,000 voters.”