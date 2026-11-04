Join us this Friday, November 6 from 4 PM -6PM at 739 Paw Paw Parkway, Westville, IN for a special celebration!

We’re cutting the ribbon on our new 58‑home community expansion and showcasing the Clayton Hawthorne CrossMod Home.

Enjoy appetizers, an open bar, and networking with local leaders, business professionals, and community members.Let’s celebrate growth, innovation, and the future of attainable homeownership — right here in LaPorte County!

Brought to you by-New Durham Estates • Westville Chamber of Commerce • Michigan City Chamber of Commerce • LEAP Partnership and WIMS Radio

TEAM WIMS will be LIVE

Visit their website at www.newdurhamestates.com or call 219-785-2576