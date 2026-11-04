Join the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department and WIMS for the NWI Thrive Michigan City Public Open House and get a look at plans in progress for the Pine Street Trail Spur, Discovery Hub, and 11th Street Station.
This is your chance to see what’s being considered, ask questions, share ideas, and help shape the future of our community.
Thursday, November 5
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
First United Methodist Church, 121 E 7th Street, Michigan City
Whether you live, work, play, or invest in Michigan City, your perspective matters. Stop by, bring a friend, and be part of the conversation. We look forward to seeing you there!