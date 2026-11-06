MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Franklin at 11th Street Station is in the spotlight again with a second economic development award.

The $101 million high-rise mixed-use development was recognized as a 2026 Excellence in Economic Development honoree, receiving the Public-Private Partnership award by the International Economic Development Council.

The transformation of the 11th Street Station and construction of The Franklin at 11th Street Station is a collaborative effort between the South Shore Line, City of Michigan City and Flaherty & Collins, said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse.

“The projects have been a platform for not only strong partnerships, but also a vital step to energize our city’s TOD designation and spur a ripple effect felt in our downtown and beyond,” Hulse said.

The IEDC’s awards center on economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives and programs that consistently demonstrate excellence in the field. The honorees lead transformational projects that revitalize communities and advance the practice of economic development, said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO.

“The awards shine a spotlight on our honorees’ commitment to community and showcase the significant impact of economic development,” Ohle said. “We are honored to celebrate the EDCMC’s leadership and innovation in the field.”

The Franklin at 11th Street Station is a development by Flaherty & Collins that is adjacent to the South Shore Train Station and part of Michigan City’s Transit-Oriented Development – the first and only rail TOD and FTA Joint Development Project in Indiana. The apartment community includes 220 studio spaces with one, two or three bedrooms, walkability to the city’s downtown and direct access to Chicago via the South Shore with a time of 67 minutes.

The Franklin is 12 stories with 550 parking spaces in the adjacent garage, offers an aerial vista of downtown Michigan City and Lake Michigan and is 40 minutes from the South Bend International Airport. The project was prompted by the train station renovations, grew from the initial plans for just a parking garage and spotlights the benefits of positive private public partnerships.

“We knew from the beginning that this project had the potential to be so much more than a parking garage,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “We had a vision for a development that would transform this part of Michigan City, strengthen our downtown and create new opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors. Bringing that vision to life required bold decisions, strong partnerships and a shared commitment to our city’s future.

“This recognition is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together and refuse to settle for anything less than Michigan City’s full potential.”

In September, The Franklin was named the Large Population Project of the Year by the Mid-America Economic Development Council.

“It is truly an honor to accept these awards on behalf of our city, community, leaders and everyone who has had a hand in the development,” Hulse said.

For more information, visit https://thefranklinmc.com.