LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — To honor the dedication and bravery of our military heroes, United Way of La Porte County is teaming up with Al’s Supermarkets once again for their annual Veterans Day appreciation event. On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, active-duty service members, National Guard members, reserves, and retired veterans are invited to receive a $20 Al’s Supermarket gift certificate and a special commemorative coin.
The distribution will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Central Time (or while supplies last) at two convenient local locations:
La Porte: 702 E Lincolnway
Michigan City: 3535 Franklin Street
To claim a gift certificate, veterans must show either a valid Military Identification Card or a DD Form 2. Quantities are limited to the first 100 veterans per store location, with a limit of one gift certificate per guest.
“We know the sacrifice so many have made during their time of service, and we are excited to be in a position to give back to our local heroes,” said Dave Sisk, Director of Engagement for United Way of La Porte County. “We invite all of our veterans to come to Al’s in La Porte or Michigan City to receive this gift as a small token of gratitude for their incredible service to our country.”
Al’s Supermarkets continues to be dedicated year-round supporters of community initiatives and local charities through United Way.
Veterans and community members looking to donate funds to this and or other areas of need can visit unitedwaylpc.org
About United Way of La Porte County
United Way of La Porte County focuses on meeting critical human, health, and social service needs across the county, striving to improve lives and build a stronger, more resilient community. United Way of La Porte County
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