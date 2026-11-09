LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — To honor the dedication and bravery of our military heroes, United Way of La Porte County is teaming up with Al’s Supermarkets once again for their annual Veterans Day appreciation event. On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, active-duty service members, National Guard members, reserves, and retired veterans are invited to receive a $20 Al’s Supermarket gift certificate and a special commemorative coin.

The distribution will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Central Time (or while supplies last) at two convenient local locations:

The distribution will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Central Time (or while supplies last) at two convenient local locations:

To claim a gift certificate, veterans must show either a valid Military Identification Card or a DD Form 2. Quantities are limited to the first 100 veterans per store location, with a limit of one gift certificate per guest.

To claim a gift certificate, veterans must show either a valid Military Identification Card or a DD Form 2. Quantities are limited to the first 100 veterans per store location, with a limit of one gift certificate per guest.