LA PORTE, Ind. – The La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School

Trustees took two major steps Monday night toward the long-awaited restoration of Kiwanis

Stadium. The board approved a resolution to finance capital improvements across the district

and authorized a letter of intent with Schmidt Associates to begin architectural and engineering

design for the $12 million stadium project.

The board approved a resolution reapproving the La Porte Multi-School Building Corporation,

authorizing an amendment to the corporation’s existing lease agreement and approving the

issuance of bonds to finance capital improvements throughout the district. The district plans an

initial bond issuance of approximately $50 million to support the first phase of improvements.

The district held a public hearing on the lease amendment earlier in the meeting, with no public

comment offered.

The Kiwanis Stadium restoration is one component of a larger facility improvement plan the

district has developed over the past year, much of it through the energy savings contract with

Performance Services previously approved by the board. District-wide projects will focus on

modernizing aging infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, upgrading heating and cooling

systems, addressing roofing and building maintenance needs, enhancing safety and security,

and improving accessibility, instructional spaces, and athletic facilities.

For the stadium, the district has been working closely with Preserve Historic La Porte and the

district’s Kiwanis Stadium committee to develop a plan that honors the stadium’s history while

making the improvements necessary to preserve the landmark for future generations.

The board also authorized Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood to sign a letter of intent with

Schmidt Associates to provide architectural and engineering services for the project. The letter

of intent allows Schmidt Associates to begin design work while the district determines the

appropriate construction delivery method and prepares a formal professional services

agreement or request for proposals, which will return to the board for review and approval at a

future meeting.

“We have been working closely with Preserve Historic La Porte and our Kiwanis Stadium

committee to develop a plan that honors the stadium’s history while making the improvements

necessary to preserve this important community landmark for future generations,” Wood said.

“We are ready to start on that work, and we look forward to sharing more information with the

community as the plans continue to develop.”

Wood said the broader facility plan reflects the district’s commitment to responsible, long-term

investment. “Our goal is to continue making responsible, long-term investments in our facilities

while ensuring they remain safe, efficient, and well equipped to serve our students and the

community,” she said.

Board President Ryan Seaburg said the stadium’s history is central to the project. “They have

played football on that piece of property for over 100 years in our community, and they are

going to continue to play football there,” Seaburg said. “I am also excited about all of the other

work that will happen through this plan, including the maintenance our facilities need and the

accessibility improvements that come with it. This is a really good thing for our community and

for our schools.”

Seaburg noted that the community has long wanted the stadium to remain at its current

location. “The community wants Kiwanis to be where it is, but in order for that to happen, we

have to make the right investments to get there,” he said.

Schmidt Associates will now begin the planning and design phase of the stadium renovation. A

formal professional services agreement or request for proposals for construction will come

before the board at a future meeting, and the district will share updated plans and timelines

with the community as the project develops. The board’s next regular meeting is Monday, Dec.

14, at 6 p.m.