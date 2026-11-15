MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Obstetrician/Gynecologist Ananias Motta Burgos, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Burgos earned his medical degree from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in Caguas, Puerto Rico. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

His clinical interests include comprehensive prenatal, delivery and postpartum care; gynecologic and minimally invasive surgery as well as preventive care and management of gynecologic conditions.

In addition to English, Dr. Burgos is also fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Burgos is accepting new patients for in-person visits on the third floor of the Franciscan Physician Network Franciscan Medical Pavilion, located at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 861-8785.