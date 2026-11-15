Unity Foundation Awards More Than $225,000 in Grants to 54 Organizations Serving La Porte County-2026 Power for Good Grant recipients were celebrated at a Nov. 5 open house in Michigan City

LA PORTE COUNTY, IN—Unity Foundation of La Porte County awarded more than $225,000 in 2026 Power for Good Community Grants to 54 organizations serving La Porte County. Grant recipients were celebrated during a November 5 Open House at Unity Foundation’s office, located in the STAR Center in Michigan City.

The open house brought together grant recipients, board members and volunteers to connect and celebrate the work local organizations make possible. The grants support a wide range of community needs, including food access, housing, health, education, youth development, the arts, animal welfare and the environment.

“Behind each of these grants are people working every day to make life better for our neighbors,” said Jeri Pat Gabbert, Unity Foundation President & CEO. “We are grateful to these organizations for their dedication to our community and to the generous donors whose gifts allow Unity to support La Porte County’s needs now and for generations to come.”

Power for Good Community Grants are made possible by donors who have established and contributed to community and other charitable funds held at Unity Foundation. Together, these funds provide lasting support for organizations responding to needs and creating opportunities throughout La Porte County.

The 2026 grant recipients and their funded projects are as follows:

Amber’s House: Revitalizing Women

Revitalizing Women Anam Cara Stables: Trauma-Informed Parenting & Family Resilience Initiative

Trauma-Informed Parenting & Family Resilience Initiative Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County: Prairie View Club 2026/2027 Afterschool Programming

Prairie View Club 2026/2027 Afterschool Programming Catholic Charities: Safe Haven: Homeless Prevention Program

Safe Haven: Homeless Prevention Program Center Township Trustee-La Porte County: Cooking With Class!

Cooking With Class! Citizens Concerned for the Homeless: Food Rescue Initiative (‘FRI’) Program Food Distribution Event

Food Rescue Initiative (‘FRI’) Program Food Distribution Event City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department: ACOA Senior Smiles: Restoring Dental Access for La Porte County Seniors

ACOA Senior Smiles: Restoring Dental Access for La Porte County Seniors Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee, Wills Townships: Feeding and Nurturing People in Our Community

Feeding and Nurturing People in Our Community Dunebrook: Child Advocacy Center Trauma-Focused Therapy for Child Abuse Victims

Child Advocacy Center Trauma-Focused Therapy for Child Abuse Victims The Dunes House: Feed the Soul of Recovery

Feed the Soul of Recovery E Marie Project: Menstrual & Reproductive Health Awareness Initiative

Menstrual & Reproductive Health Awareness Initiative Family Advocates: Connection Courtyard

Connection Courtyard Giggles Boutique: Providing Dignity and Essentials for La Porte County Foster Children

Providing Dignity and Essentials for La Porte County Foster Children Healing with Human Connection: Empowering Teens, Young Women and Women in Recovery

Empowering Teens, Young Women and Women in Recovery HealthLinc: Cold and Flu Kits for Pediatric Patients in La Porte County

Cold and Flu Kits for Pediatric Patients in La Porte County Helping Hoosiers Heroes Foundation: Community Career Connector Initiative

Community Career Connector Initiative Humane Indiana: Providing Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education to La Porte County at No Cost

Providing Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education to La Porte County at No Cost Independent Cat Society: Proactive Project for La Porte County

Proactive Project for La Porte County Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana: JA Elementary Programming: Michigan City Area Schools

JA Elementary Programming: Michigan City Area Schools La Porte County EMS: Prehospital Blood Program

Prehospital Blood Program La Porte County Meals on Wheels: Blizzard Box Bonanza 10

Blizzard Box Bonanza 10 La Porte County Public Library: Homework Help

Homework Help La Porte County Symphony Orchestra: 38th Annual Drayton Family Education Concerts

38th Annual Drayton Family Education Concerts La Porte High School: SlicerTech Robotics FIRST Robotics Competition

SlicerTech Robotics FIRST Robotics Competition La Porte Lake Association: Milfoil Treatment of Pine and Stone Lake

Milfoil Treatment of Pine and Stone Lake LaSalle Council, Scouting America: Camp ToPeNeBee Outdoor Learning Campus Project

Camp ToPeNeBee Outdoor Learning Campus Project Leadership La Porte County: Leadership La Porte County High School Class

Leadership La Porte County High School Class MAKS CORP: La Porte County Emergency Request/Safety Items Program

La Porte County Emergency Request/Safety Items Program Michigan City Holiday Meals: Free Holiday Meals

Free Holiday Meals Michigan City Zoological Society: The “Wildlife Health Fund”: Crucial Medical and Veterinary Care for the Washington Park Zoo

The “Wildlife Health Fund”: Crucial Medical and Veterinary Care for the Washington Park Zoo Nest Community Shelter: City of La Porte Expansion

City of La Porte Expansion New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: New Hope Pantry

New Hope Pantry New Prairie High School: Las Pumas 2197 Robotics – 2026-2027 FIRST Robotics Competition Season

Las Pumas 2197 Robotics – 2026-2027 FIRST Robotics Competition Season NewDay Foundation of La Porte: Outpatient Support Fund

Outpatient Support Fund Open Door Community Alliance: Medication Assistance Program

Medication Assistance Program The Pax Center: Pax Gardens: Growing Food and Neighbors in Downtown La Porte

Pax Gardens: Growing Food and Neighbors in Downtown La Porte REAL Services: La Porte Nutrition Sites

La Porte Nutrition Sites Reins of Life: Equine-Assisted Programs for People With Disabilities

Equine-Assisted Programs for People With Disabilities Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary: Consistent Delivery of Nutrition, Care, and Healthcare Products to Those in Need

Consistent Delivery of Nutrition, Care, and Healthcare Products to Those in Need Safe Harbor Nurturing Minds: 2027 Safe Harbor Summer STEAM Camp

2027 Safe Harbor Summer STEAM Camp The Salvation Army of La Porte Indiana: Client Choice Food Pantry

Client Choice Food Pantry The Salvation Army of Michigan City: Weekend Backpack Feeding Program

Weekend Backpack Feeding Program Service League of Michigan City: Adult Incontinence Supplies Program

Adult Incontinence Supplies Program The Social and Learning Institute: Dunes to You: Outdoor Learning for All Abilities

Dunes to You: Outdoor Learning for All Abilities Soul Steppers Drill Team: Stepping Into Peace: A Youth Leadership and Violence Prevention Initiative

Stepping Into Peace: A Youth Leadership and Violence Prevention Initiative South Central Jr. Sr. High School: Robotics Teams Expansion

Robotics Teams Expansion Stepping Stone Shelter: Crisis Response for Survivors

Crisis Response for Survivors Swanson Center: No One Beyond Reach: Outreach, Housing, and Hope in La Porte County

No One Beyond Reach: Outreach, Housing, and Hope in La Porte County Tannehill Community Soup Kitchen: Feeding Our Community

Feeding Our Community Trinity Episcopal Church: Trinity Church Community Food Pantry

Trinity Church Community Food Pantry United Way of La Porte County: Veteran’s Day Stand Down

Veteran’s Day Stand Down We All in Recovery: Empowering Individuals, Strengthening Communities

Empowering Individuals, Strengthening Communities Women’s Care Center: Filling 3 Critical Gaps: Helping Babies to Thrive

Filling 3 Critical Gaps: Helping Babies to Thrive Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County: “School Buddies” School-Based Mentoring Program

This year’s grants were funded through the following funds held at Unity Foundation:

Power for Good Fund, AAUW La Porte Community Fund, African American Empowerment Fund, Backer Family Fund, Barry Dulyea Arts Fund for Children, Carla Carstens and Ted Herr Community Fund, Charles T. and Pauline J. Dye Endowment Fund, Charles Westcott Youth Fund, Christian J. Nickels Family Fund, Christopher B. Jollief Memorial Fund, David C. Gardner Community Fund, Dennis B. Kelley Community Fund, Diana and Ronald Corley Community Fund, Ernest and Mildred Delco Community Fund, Eugene & Marilyn Glick Arts Fund, Fred & Helen Brust Community Fund, Honor our Military Fund, Jeannette Popp Kent Mental Health Fund, John A. & Dorothy Sieb Carstens Fund, John & Jean Vail Community Fund, John P. and Anne H. Daley Community Fund, Kabelin Family Community Fund, Lorraine Gehrke Orlowski Fund for Housing & Homelessness, Mark E. Essling Community Fund, Mental Health Fund of La Porte County, Pauline M. Dent Fund, Petrea A. Clark Community Fund, Philip A. Sprague Community Fund, Polad Animal Care Endowment Fund, Purdue Federal Credit Union Fund, Randy and Jane Dorman Foundation Fund, Ransom Family Community Fund, Ruth Sabin Community Fund, Ruth W. Pollingue Community Endowment Fund, Sandra L. Young Community Fund, Sanford Z. Friedman Community Fund, Sara & Bill Carlisle Community Fund, Scott and Marianne Rice Family Community Fund, Thomas C. & Blanch G. Stokes Community Fund, Tom and Judy Ringo Community Fund, Tower/Oktoberfest Community Fund, Unity Foundation Literacy Fund, and Women’s Well-Being Fund.

Community members can help make future grants possible through a limited-time matching opportunity from Lilly Endowment Inc. Every $1 contributed to the Power for Good Fund will be matched with $2, tripling the impact. To learn more about this opportunity, visit uflc.net.



About Unity Foundation

Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages nearly $70 million, administers more than 400 charitable funds, and has distributed nearly $29 million through direct grants and scholarships. Unity Foundation’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County now and forever by building permanent endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and being a catalyst for social and economic vitality. For more information, please visit uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.

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