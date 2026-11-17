News release, Marquette Catholic High School:

School Raised $1,000 for Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Breast Center

Marquette Catholic High School and Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Breast Center continued their partnership to support individuals battling breast cancer in Northwest Indiana.

Earlier this month, Marquette presented Franciscan with a $1,000 check to assist community members. The school raised the funds through the Blazer volleyball team’s Dig Pink Match against Michigan City, a bake sale, and student donations.

One hundred percent of all donations to the Michigan City Breast Center go directly toward patient needs, ranging from groceries and gas cards to assistance with utility bills.

Representing Franciscan Health Foundation at the check presentation were Patient Nurse Navigator Amy Johnson, Manager of Outpatient Therapy Services Deborah Pitchford, Director of Development Deb Tatum, and Director of Imaging Craig Menninga. Seniors Olivia Hazzard and Alena Huss represented Marquette and its volleyball program.

Marquette appreciates the support Franciscan Health Foundation provides to patients throughout our community, as well as the tireless work of its nurses and doctors. The school also extends its gratitude to the many students, parents, and alumni whose generosity continues to make this partnership possible.