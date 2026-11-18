LaPorte, IN — The Board of Directors of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce that they have hired John Gingell as their new Executive Director.

Gingell, a native of Chicago and a permanent resident of Galien, Michigan will begin his duties on November 23rd. He will work with Interim Executive Director, Tim King through the Holiday at the Pops concert scheduled for December 12th.

“After months of searching, we are thrilled to welcome John to the LCSO. John brings with him a unique blend of proven corporate leadership experience along with a deep understanding of the responsibilities and relationships that make a non-profit successful,” stated LCSO Board Member, Cindy Pressinell and Chair of the Executive Director Search Committee. “What’s more, John’s curiosity, energy and enthusiasm are contagious making him a great fit to be our next Executive Director,” continued Cindy.

John Gingell expressed his excitement about joining the LCSO. “I am honored to lead the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra as its next Executive Director. Building on the orchestra’s strong foundation, I look forward to working closely with Conductor Dr. Carolyn Watson, our devoted and generous musicians, passionate board members and community partners. We look to grow our audiences and keep live orchestral music thriving here for generations to come, particularly with the new Music Academy initiative led by MacKenzi Lowry,” he stated. “My years working with various arts groups has shown me the love and passion the artists and staff have for their art and because of that I always knew that I would end up directly with an arts group. I am extremely happy that it is the LCSO,” continued John.

Gingell’s background includes over 30 years in leadership roles at a Benefits and Compensation consulting firm, including managing the Midwest Region for over 20 years and then as Board member and Chief Practice Officer for the entire company, based in NYC and Chicago for many years until retirement. During all of those years, John served as a Board member and often Chair of various arts and a University Board around Chicago.

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, each season, conducts eight full concerts consisting of four subscription concerts, three education concerts and Holiday at the Pops, along with several small ensemble appearances and a highly rated Student Apprentice Program. Plans are also being made to begin a Music Academy with workshops in the summer of 2027 and private lessons beginning in the fall of 2027.