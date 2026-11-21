High school students who complete the program can earn three college credits and meet certain requirements toward Indiana’s Enlistment and Service Seal, part of the New Indiana Diploma

PARKER CITY, Ind. – Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich today introduced the nation’s first military-to-college pathway for high school students.

This new opportunity, called the Enlisted Training Corps (ETC), is a pilot program being carried out at Monroe Central Junior-Senior High School. Gov. Braun and Adjutant General Muennich today visited the school in Parker City to see the first-of-its-kind high school program in action. Eleven students are participating in the pilot, which is designed to introduce students to military service, develop leadership skills and create new pathways into the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Indiana is leading the nation in giving students more choices and opportunities to go after their dreams,” said Gov. Braun. “Whether that means enlistment, enrollment or employment, every Hoosier student deserves a pathway to success. This first-in-the-nation program gives students another option, and the leadership and life skills they gain from this program will prepare them to succeed in their careers and become more engaged members of their communities.”

The ETC’s goal is to bring military preparation directly into community colleges, technical schools and now high schools. The program provides students with military instruction, college credit and opportunities to explore service without an immediate enlistment commitment.

Indiana became home to the nation’s first ETC course following an August 2025 partnership agreement between the U.S. Army, Indiana National Guard and Ivy Tech Community College. As the nation’s largest single-accredited statewide community college system, Ivy Tech provides an ideal foundation for the federal demonstration program.

“The strength of our service comes from the strength of our community,” said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana’s Adjutant General. “Whether or not a student desires to serve in the military, participating in the Enlisted Training Corps provides an opportunity to introduce them to service, and to develop the leadership and resilience necessary to navigate the challenges that life brings. The goal is to create stronger individuals and stronger communities. Indiana is proud to be at the forefront of this effort, and we are excited to see the program reach students at the high school level.”

The high school pilot at Monroe Central represents an important next step in expanding access to the program. Led by retired Special Forces Captain and educator Jeremiah Ferguson, the cohort currently includes 11 students participating in ETC instruction. High school students who complete the program can earn three college credits and meet certain requirements toward Indiana’s Enlistment and Service Seal, part of the New Indiana Diploma.

“Preparing students for lifelong success means forging partnerships that extend beyond the four walls of the classroom and provide real currency toward a student’s future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The Enlisted Training Corps is an opportunity for students to earn college credit in high school, work toward one of Indiana’s new readiness seals, and learn directly from experienced mentors about the range of college, career, and service opportunities available through the Indiana National Guard and beyond. These valuable learning and growth opportunities will help students identify the right path for them and ensure they are prepared wherever their future leads.”

Through partnerships between education and military leaders, Indiana is working to strengthen its future workforce, expand career opportunities for students and build a stronger pipeline of talent for the nation’s armed forces.