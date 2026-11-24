James “Jim” Allen Pytynia, 78, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away
Friday, November 13, 2026 at 9:48 pm in his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday,
November 25, 2026 at Mary Mother of Mercy Catholic Parish – St. Mary
Campus, 411 W. 10th St., Michigan City, IN. Visitation will be from
10:15 am – 11:00 am Wednesday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral
Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
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